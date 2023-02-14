BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.00 million-$596.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.23 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.82.

BL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.81.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

