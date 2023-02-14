BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$139.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.20 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 870,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,369. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

