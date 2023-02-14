BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance
NYSE DSU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.93.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
