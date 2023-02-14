BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.93.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.