BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 45.7% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,143. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
