BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 45.7% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,143. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 784,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.