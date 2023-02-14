BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II comprises 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $27,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,368,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.38. 46,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.99. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

