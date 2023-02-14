Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.82 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after purchasing an additional 191,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

