Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,837 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.