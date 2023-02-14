Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

