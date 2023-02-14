BMO Capital Markets Increases Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 0.1 %

DND stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.54. The company had a trading volume of 183,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.62 and a 12 month high of C$31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.