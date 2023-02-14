BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.