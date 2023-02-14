BMO Capital Markets Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $151.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

