Boeing (NYSE:BA) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.33

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.33 and last traded at $220.69, with a volume of 2727805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.17.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

