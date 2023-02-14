BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 2,013,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,069 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

