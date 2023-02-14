Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 444,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

