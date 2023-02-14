BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 304,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 580,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BRCC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Insider Activity at BRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BRC by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.