Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 30.6% in January

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of Bridgford Foods worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRID traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 9,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

