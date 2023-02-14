Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $57.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,779,000 after purchasing an additional 206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

