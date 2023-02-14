British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 4,588,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,191. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

