BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.25% of Sun Life Financial worth $57,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 97,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.