BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.73 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.88. 329,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

