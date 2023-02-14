BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $22.67 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.47. The stock had a trading volume of 568,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

