BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $33.33 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.51% of Chemed worth $33,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.33. 14,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,071. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

