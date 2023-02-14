BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $33.33 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.51% of Chemed worth $33,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.