BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $93.77 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,407 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $93,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,650. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

