BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,554 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $71,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after acquiring an additional 115,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

FNV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

