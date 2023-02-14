BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519,401 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 212,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.