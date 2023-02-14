BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $319.01. 1,044,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,622. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $357.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

