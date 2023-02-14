BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,735 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $117,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 396,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,986. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

