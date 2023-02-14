Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $601.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

