Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 781,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Broadcom worth $346,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.35. 508,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.53. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

