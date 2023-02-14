Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 10,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.