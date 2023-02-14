Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $65.27

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Shares of AA stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.