Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $65.27

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

