Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $211.86

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.86.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AJG opened at $195.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.
Insider Activity
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.