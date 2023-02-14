Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $211.86

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of AJG opened at $195.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

