Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target at $20.00

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have commented on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €22.00 ($23.66) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Carrefour Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

