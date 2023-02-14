Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Price Target at $49.20

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

