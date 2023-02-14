Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT at $33.78

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.56) to €37.00 ($39.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.6 %

SCGLY stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.