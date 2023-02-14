Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

BPYPP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,217. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.