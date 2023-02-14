Brookfield (TSE:BN) PT Raised to C$54.00

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a C$63.00 price target on the stock.
Brookfield Stock Performance
TSE:BN opened at C$48.99 on Friday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of C$41.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.50.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Stories
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.