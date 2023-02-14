Brookfield (TSE:BN) PT Raised to C$54.00

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:BN opened at C$48.99 on Friday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of C$41.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

