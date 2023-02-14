Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 100,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 411,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.