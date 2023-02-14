Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,327 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

