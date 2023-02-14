Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

