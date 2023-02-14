Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,433 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.