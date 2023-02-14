Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

