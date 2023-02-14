Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07.

