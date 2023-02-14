Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $734.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.90 and its 200-day moving average is $685.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.