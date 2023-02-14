Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $382.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.29 and its 200-day moving average is $306.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

