Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,869 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

