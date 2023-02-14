Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after buying an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

