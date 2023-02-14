Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

