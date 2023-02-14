Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,389 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.