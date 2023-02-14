Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,732 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 54,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

